Ghana defend African Schools Football Championship title after shootout win over Burkina Faso

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Ghana's U-15 girls have successfully defended their CAF African Schools Football Championship following their win over Burkina Faso.
The Black Damsels defeated their West African counterparts on penalties to make it back-to-back titles in the competition after winning it last year.
Ghana, led by Sandra Boakye, made the final of the competition following a narrow win over Zambia in the semi-final on Thursday. Before that, they had won two of their three games in the group stage, with the only defeat coming against Burkina Faso.
Despite being the dominant side in the final, Ghana were unable to find the back of the net from several attempts with their only effort on target being saved as well.
Burkina Faso, on the other hand, did very little in terms of their attacking threats, seeing out the game to penalties.
Margaret Tawiah missed the opportunity to give Ghana an early win after the Burkinabes had missed their third kick but the former's strike from the fifth spot kick was saved.
While Ghana scored all of their attempts in the sudden death, Burkina Faso missed their tenth effort to hand Ghana the title once again.
The Black Damsels were also champions when the competition was hosted in Accra last year.
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