National

Assafuah alleges nepotism at NPRA over rapid promotion and GH¢90k transfer grant

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  19 April 2026 4:25pm
Ranking Member on Parliament’s Sports and Youth Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah
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Old Tafo Member of Parliament, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has raised fresh concerns over alleged nepotism and governance breaches at the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA).

He made the allegation in a Facebook post made on Sunday, April 19.

The MP alleged that Ms Rosemary Estella Opandoh, who he claims is related to the wife of the NPRA Chief Executive Officer, was engaged as a contract staff member in May 2025 but promoted within just two months to a managerial role.

According to Mr Assafuah, the rapid elevation of Ms Opandoh to Manager for Risk and her subsequent transfer to the Authority’s headquarters raise serious questions about adherence to due process.

He pointed to an internal memo as evidence of the promotion, arguing that the timeline bypasses standard public sector procedures, including performance evaluation and competitive promotion processes.

The MP further alleged that Ms Opandoh benefited from a transfer grant of GH¢ 90,000 following her reassignment, a development he described as excessive and unjustified.

He suggested that the sequence of decisions reflects preferential treatment at the highest level of the Authority, particularly under the leadership of Christopher Boadi Mensah.

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Assafuah warned that such actions, if proven, could undermine public confidence in the management of pension funds.

“This sequence of actions raises serious concerns about nepotism, due process, fairness, and the reckless spending of pension funds,” he stated, adding that the situation poses a threat to sound corporate governance and accountability within the pensions regulator.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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