Assafuah alleges NPRA Acting CEO doubled salary without board approval

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has raised serious governance concerns over what he describes as an unauthorised salary increment by the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), Chris Boadi-Mensah.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, April 16, Mr Assafuah alleged that Mr Boadi-Mensah increased his own salary immediately upon assuming office in February 2025, at a time when the NPRA Board had not yet been inaugurated.

He questioned the legality of the move, arguing that such a decision could not have been properly authorised within the existing governance structure.

“Under what legal authority did Mr Chris Boadi-Mensah double his salary without board approval?” he asked, adding that the absence of a functioning board at the time raises “grave concerns about the integrity of internal controls and oversight mechanisms.”

The MP stressed that pension funds are not discretionary resources but deferred wages belonging to Ghanaian workers, and must be managed with the highest level of fiduciary discipline.

He warned that decisions taken outside proper approval structures risk eroding public trust in the pensions system.

Mr Assafuah is therefore calling for a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the salary adjustment, including documentation of approvals and the legal basis for the increment.

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