Awutu-Senya West MP offers GH¢150k scholarship to 100 tertiary students

Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, the Awutu-Senya West MP, has granted a scholarship package worth GH¢150,000.00 to 100 needy but brilliant students in the constituency.

The beneficiaries selected from various communities based on needs assessment are pursuing academic programmes in various tertiary institutions in the country.

The annual scholarship programme, which started six years ago, includes a mentoring session to encourage tertiary students in the Awutu-Senya constituency to study and excel.

The initiative is part of the MP’s social intervention to help students who have excelled academically but lacked the financial resources to pursue higher education.

This year’s programme, held on the theme: “Educate, Empower and Progress,” was chaired by Mr Teddy Safori Addi, Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation in charge of operations.

According to Mrs Tetteh-Agbotui, 400 students had so far been supported, and the gesture was part of her contribution to nurturing the next generation to become patriotic leaders and to contribute towards national development.

Madam Tetteh-Agbotui underscored the importance of education towards poverty reduction and the development of the constituency and the country at large

“Hence the need for you to concentrate on your books, eschew all negative acts and excel in your endeavours,” she advised the beneficiaries of the scholarship.

Mr Eghan Kalala Nyamekye, the Awutu Senya West District Chief Executive, on his part, urged the students to remember that education was the most powerful tool in the country's development, and they must work harder towards achieving their dreams.

He said Education was the top priority of the assembly and it would continue to create a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

Hence, the construction of an ultra-modern KG at Awutu Dzakarikope and Kofi Wettey communities under a Public-Private Partnership, six-unit classrooms at Obosumabina, two-unit and three-unit classrooms at Loye, and six-unit classrooms at Awutu Akrampa.

Mr Safori Addi advised the students to make learning intentional and make good use of the initiative and other opportunities available to study until they reach greater heights and return to serve their communities or elsewhere effectively and efficiently.

He further appealed to parents and all stakeholders in the grooming and education of children to continue to use their limited resources on education.

All the dignitaries, together with representatives from the education directorate, assembly, the Chief of Bawjiase Nai Osadu III, and some parents, joined hands with the MP to sensitise, encourage and mentor the students to stick to their studies to justify the huge investment being made in their education and to make the constituency proud.

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