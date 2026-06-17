Black Stars euphoria grips fans as Ghanaians rally behind team ahead of Panama clash

Audio By Carbonatix
Hours before Ghana's encounter with Panama, streets across parts of the country were awash with the red, gold, and green as supporters proudly donned Black Stars jerseys in a show of loyalty to the national team.
Despite recent criticism of the team's performances, many fans remain optimistic that the Black Stars can secure victory, expressing confidence that the players can rise to the occasion.
A walk through Circle-Odorice revealed a vibrant football atmosphere, with people of all ages wearing the national colours. While some supporters had already put on their jerseys in anticipation of the match, others were busy purchasing Black Stars shirts from roadside vendors to join in the excitement.
Traders selling the jerseys enjoyed business throughout the day as demand increased ahead of kick-off, with many saying supporters were eager to identify with the national team.
Although many supporters have been disappointed by the Black Stars' recent performances, they continue to stand firmly behind the team, believing the players can turn things around.
The excitement was equally evident at markets and along busy roads, where Black Stars jerseys stood out at almost every turn. The colourful display served as a reminder that football remains one of the strongest symbols of national unity, capable of bringing people together despite differing views about the team's recent form.
As anticipation continues to build, many supporters are expected to gather in homes, viewing centres and entertainment spots across the country to cheer on the Black Stars.
Ghana will take on Panama today in their opening Group L match at 11 p.m. Ghana time on Wednesday at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada, with fans hoping the team will reward their support with a winning start to their World Cup campaign.
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