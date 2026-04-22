BoG Governor engages X content creators on service export proceeds

Audio By Carbonatix
The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, today met with Ghanaian X content creators at Bank Square.
The engagement follows the Bank’s statement on 20 April 2026 addressing concerns raised by creators regarding access to digital platform payouts.
Dr Asiama assured the creators that the Bank places a premium on their work, “just like the export of cocoa.”
“Therefore, if you have any issues with your payouts, we are ready to help,” the Governor said. “We are making ourselves accessible so that we resolve all the issues that you have.”
He further encouraged the creators to organise into a formal association to enable issues to be channeled to the Bank for early resolution. “We are interested in what you are doing and will do everything to facilitate your work,” he added.
Under existing foreign exchange regulations, service export proceeds may be received through Foreign Exchange Accounts held with banks in Ghana, or through Ghana Cedi accounts, provided transactions are processed in line with regulatory requirements.
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