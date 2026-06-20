Central Region paralysed by widespread floods; taxi swept away in Moree

Torrential rains have unleashed chaos across the Central Region, leaving significant parts of the Cape Coast Metropolis, the Abura-Aseibu-Kwamankese District, and the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA) Municipality submerged.

The downpour, which has exacerbated the region’s perennial drainage challenges, has brought socio-economic activities to a grinding halt, with major transport arteries heavily impacted.

The deluge, consistent with the Ghana Meteorological Agency’s (GMet) June forecast of "predominantly wet conditions" across the coastal zone, has left key institutions vulnerable.

Among those severely affected are the Ankaful Communicable Diseases Prison and the Doribabs School Complex near Moree Junction.

The N1 Highway, a critical economic corridor, faced intense pressure as floodwaters swallowed sections of the Cape Coast-Takoradi stretch. Motorists and passengers were trapped for hours in a massive gridlock that stretched from Yamoransa Junction to the Aggrey Memorial Senior High School.

Many frustrated commuters, forced to abandon their vehicles, were seen navigating the murky floodwaters on foot to reach their destinations.

The situation took a perilous turn in Moree, where a taxi and its two occupants were caught in the path of ferocious floodwaters. The vehicle was completely submerged; however, prompt intervention by local residents ensured the driver and passenger were pulled to safety before the situation turned fatal.

Residents in the affected communities have voiced deep frustration, noting that the floods continue to threaten lives, destroy property and disrupt economic activities whenever there is heavy rainfall.

The consensus among the local populace is that emergency measures are no longer sufficient to address the recurring disaster.

They have intensified their appeals for the government and municipal authorities to prioritise long-term flood mitigation, particularly the expansion and modernisation of drainage infrastructure.

This latest disaster follows a series of warnings issued by GMet, which had advised residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant as thunderstorms and rainfall could trigger localised flooding.

As the region continues to experience wet conditions, the threat to life and property remains high, underscoring the urgent need for a more sustainable approach to climate resilience and urban planning in the Central Region.

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