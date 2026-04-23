Chiefs and youth march against emerging galamsey activities in Berekum

Tensions are mounting in the Berekum enclave as traditional authorities and local residents hit the streets to protest the sudden emergence of illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey, in the Amomaso community.

The demonstration on Thursday, April 23, which saw a significant turnout of both the youth and elders, culminated in a formal petition addressed to the government and the Minerals Commission.

The group expressed deep-seated fears that if left unchecked, the irresponsible mining practices would destroy vital water bodies and farmlands across the Berekum traditional area.

Addressing the media during the protest, Nana Owusu Ansah, the Chief of Kato and Wirempehene of the Berekum Traditional Area, clarified that the community is not fundamentally opposed to the mining industry but is strictly against any activities that bypass environmental regulations and traditional oversight.

“We are not against mining, but will not tolerate any form of illegal or irresponsible community mining in the area,” Nana Owusu Ansah declared.

The Katohene emphasised that the sanctity of the land and the health of future generations take precedence over short-term financial gains derived from unregulated mining operations.

The protestors issued a formal demand to a broad spectrum of authorities, including the MPs for Berekum East and West, the respective Municipal and District Assemblies, and the Berekum Traditional Council. The petition specifically urges the Minerals Commission to refrain from issuing any mining or community mining permits for the Amomaso area and surrounding communities.

The youth leaders present warned that they would continue to occupy the streets if any heavy machinery was spotted moving into the forest zones for unauthorised extraction.

The petition was officially received by the Member of Parliament for Berekum East, Simon Ampaabeng Kyeremeh, who stood in solidarity with the demonstrators. The MP acknowledged the legitimacy of the residents' concerns and pledged to act as their voice in the capital.

“I will present the petition to the appropriate authorities,” Mr Kyeremeh assured the crowd, adding that he supports the community’s drive to preserve their natural resources from the scourge of galamsey.

With the petition now in the hands of the legislature, the people of Berekum are waiting for a definitive response from the Minerals Commission to ensure that the "Amomaso threat" is neutralised before it escalates into a full-blown environmental crisis.

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