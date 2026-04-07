Constitution review must protect Ghanaians values, not advance LGBTQ agenda — Haruna Mohammed

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed, has warned that the ongoing constitutional review process must reflect the values of Ghanaians rather than advance any government policy agenda on LGBTQ issues.

His comments follow concerns raised by the Minority over what it describes as attempts to introduce LGBTQ-related concepts into Ghana’s Constitution through the ongoing constitutional review process.

Speaking at the NPP headquarters on behalf of the Minority, the Member of Parliament for Assin South and sponsor of the anti-LGBT bill, John Ntim Fordjour, cited recommendations on pages 107 and 108 of the Constitutional Review Committee’s report.

“These recommendations, if adopted, could open the door for the recognition of LGBTQ concepts within our constitutional framework,” he said, adding that such proposals could significantly affect Ghana’s moral and cultural values.

Speaking on The Pulse on JoyNews on Tuesday, Mr Mohammed noted that the current framework fails to adequately safeguard societal norms.

Mr Mohammed also highlighted what he described as a loophole in the ongoing constitutional review, which he said had been identified by Mr Fordjour. He argued that the review process has failed to clearly enshrine protections for Ghana’s traditional values, leaving room for ambiguity.

“This provision should have been straightforward in the Constitution itself, so that we would not even need to present a bill to Parliament,” he said.

He urged that the constitutional review process prioritise Ghana’s moral and cultural framework to ensure that the supreme law reflects the values of the people rather than any government policy direction on LGBTQ issues.

“The Constitution must clearly protect our traditional values. It should reflect the people of Ghana, not a government agenda,” he stated.

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