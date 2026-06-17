Convicted persons must serve their sentences – Ahiagbah on Sedina Tamakloe’s case

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has insisted that former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe- Attionu, must serve her sentence if she has been duly convicted by the courts.

His comments come amid growing public interest and political debate over Madam Tamakloe-Attionu's whereabouts and status following reports that she has been extradited to Ghana after years outside the country.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Wednesday, June 17, Mr. Ahiagbah argued that the public has a legitimate interest in the matter because justice is administered on behalf of citizens and must be seen to be enforced.

"We [NPP] ought to be interested because justice emanates from we the people and is being administered in the name of the Republic on our behalf."

According to him, the credibility of Ghana's justice system depends on ensuring that persons found guilty of offences serve the punishments imposed by the courts.

"If somebody has offended our laws and has gone through the process and been convicted, that person ought to serve the sentence. Otherwise, we don't have a justice delivery system. We don't have justice if people are convicted and they are not serving the sentence. They make a mockery of the whole system. So we ought to know," he stated.

The NPP Communications Director also dismissed suggestions that questions about Madam Tamakloe-Attionu's whereabouts were misplaced, arguing that the issue goes beyond curiosity and touches on transparency and accountability.

"The reason why this question has arisen, and let nobody trivialise the point, is that you can't trust this government. This government has two separate systems that are running, one for its people and one for the rest of us," Mr. Ahiagbah claimed.

He added "One of their [NDC] own has come and been convicted. We know what they are doing based on what they have done in the past, clearing their people, shielding their people, protecting their people, and persecuting others," he said.

Mr. Ahiagbah argued that these concerns make it necessary for government officials to provide clear information about Madam Tamakloe-Attionu's current status and the processes being followed in her case.

"That's the reason we want to know. That's the reason this question has arisen, and it is important that the government be transparent about that," he stated.

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