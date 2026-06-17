Convicted persons must serve their sentences – Ahiagbah on Sedina Tamakloe’s case

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has insisted that former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe- Attionu, must serve her sentence if she has been duly convicted by the courts.
His comments come amid growing public interest and political debate over Madam Tamakloe-Attionu's whereabouts and status following reports that she has been extradited to Ghana after years outside the country.
Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Wednesday, June 17, Mr. Ahiagbah argued that the public has a legitimate interest in the matter because justice is administered on behalf of citizens and must be seen to be enforced.
"We [NPP] ought to be interested because justice emanates from we the people and is being administered in the name of the Republic on our behalf."
According to him, the credibility of Ghana's justice system depends on ensuring that persons found guilty of offences serve the punishments imposed by the courts.
"If somebody has offended our laws and has gone through the process and been convicted, that person ought to serve the sentence. Otherwise, we don't have a justice delivery system. We don't have justice if people are convicted and they are not serving the sentence. They make a mockery of the whole system. So we ought to know," he stated.
The NPP Communications Director also dismissed suggestions that questions about Madam Tamakloe-Attionu's whereabouts were misplaced, arguing that the issue goes beyond curiosity and touches on transparency and accountability.
"The reason why this question has arisen, and let nobody trivialise the point, is that you can't trust this government. This government has two separate systems that are running, one for its people and one for the rest of us," Mr. Ahiagbah claimed.
He added "One of their [NDC] own has come and been convicted. We know what they are doing based on what they have done in the past, clearing their people, shielding their people, protecting their people, and persecuting others," he said.
Mr. Ahiagbah argued that these concerns make it necessary for government officials to provide clear information about Madam Tamakloe-Attionu's current status and the processes being followed in her case.
"That's the reason we want to know. That's the reason this question has arisen, and it is important that the government be transparent about that," he stated.
Latest Stories
-
Convicted persons must serve their sentences – Ahiagbah on Sedina Tamakloe’s case
33 seconds
-
Nova Wellness Center celebrates 13 Years of Holistic Healthcare Excellence and Innovation
19 minutes
-
May 2026 PPI increases sharply to 5.8%
1 hour
-
Adamus rejects claims linking security personnel to fatal shooting
1 hour
-
Predators keep teaching. Children keep suffering. When does it end?
2 hours
-
Police arrest 2 over fake online vehicle sale scam, one suspect still on the run
2 hours
-
MTN Ghana takes Y’ello Care support to Maamobi Hospital
2 hours
-
Architectural Society of Ghana established to champion inclusive and progressive profession
2 hours
-
Are we optimising ourselves into forgettable marketing?
2 hours
-
SDG 2 has a Missing Pillar: The case for Farm Financial Management as a Global Food Security Imperative
2 hours
-
Sacred Crown Awards 2026 opens nominations under Ga Mantse’s Royal Patronage.
2 hours
-
Black Stars jersey sales surge as fans rally behind team ahead of Panama clash
3 hours
-
Nigerian man jailed for storing human faeces outside his home
3 hours
-
MPs hold ‘jama’ session ahead of Black Stars opener against Panama
3 hours
-
Patience Abbah crowned Mama G 2026 as Geisha celebrates 10 women who go beyond
3 hours