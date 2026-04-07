Damang mine award: Minority not against Ghanaian participation; we’re asking for fair process – Konadu

Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Akwasi Konadu

The Minority has called for greater transparency in the allocation of the Damang mine lease to Engineers and Planners Ltd (E&P), emphasising that fairness must guide the entire process.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Tuesday, April 7, Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Lands and Natural Resources Committee, Akwasi Konadu, clarified that the concern is not opposition to Ghanaian ownership of natural resources, but the need to ensure that every eligible individual or company has an equal opportunity to participate.

"Nobody in this country as a matter of fact, is against Ghanaian participation or ownership of our natural resources exploration; we are asking for a process that is fair and allows every qualified individual or company to have a chance,” he said.

His comments follow the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources’ decision to award the Damang mining lease to Engineers and Planners Ltd (E&P) after a competitive tender process.

The Tender Committee, established under the Minerals and Mining (Licensing) Regulations, recommended E&P as the top bidder based on technical capacity, financial strength and proposals to extend the lifespan of the mine. Of the four companies that submitted bids, only E&P and one other met the mandatory requirements, while the remaining bidders were disqualified or failed the technical evaluation.

The Ministry has directed the Minerals Commission to complete all regulatory steps to formalise the lease and has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that the Damang mine continues to contribute significantly to Ghana’s economy.

However, the Minority has raised concerns that the tender process may have been skewed in favour of Engineers and Planners Ltd, despite the Tender Committee maintaining that the selection was fully compliant with L.I. 2176 regulations.

Mr Konadu also expressed concern about the speed of the recent tender process, which closed on March 31, 2026, and was reportedly reviewed, recommended and approved within a week, including public holidays.

“We must have a process that is open and competitive. Rushing approvals undermines public confidence and could leave qualified Ghanaians at a disadvantage,” he said.

Mr Konadu further noted that key details—such as evaluation criteria, minimum capital requirements and operational plans—have not been fully disclosed, making it difficult to verify the fairness of the process.

He urged the Minerals Commission to ensure all procedures are properly followed and that transparency remains central to the allocation of national resources.

“This is about protecting our national resources and making sure every Ghanaian has a fair chance to participate,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.