Drive to Inspire – Africa challenges UESD students to build resilient, sustainable futures

Students at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) in Somanya, Eastern Region, have been encouraged to take an active role in shaping their careers, strengthening their mental well-being, and contributing to sustainable development.

The call was made during an outreach organised by Drive to Inspire – Africa, which brought together students for conversations around career development, mental health, financial growth, and sustainable development.

Speaking on career development, Neil Oku, Founder and C.E.O. of Golden Coast Developers, encouraged students to stay informed about local and international developments and to set clear goals for their personal and professional growth. Attendees were advised to start with small, achievable steps and gradually scale their efforts as they gain experience and develop.

He also challenged students to look beyond competing with existing brands and instead pay attention to problems within their communities that could inspire innovative solutions. Such solutions, Mr. Oku noted, could potentially be developed into businesses while also addressing real community needs.

The conversation also turned to mental health and the role of mindset in personal development. Dr. Masha Bashiru, a senior clinical and health psychologist, explained that mindset influences how individuals think, perceive themselves, and understand the environment around them.

Students were introduced to the concepts of fixed and growth mindsets. While a fixed mindset can make an individual resistant to change, a growth mindset encourages people to embrace progressive changes and continuously improve themselves.

Dr. Masha also highlighted the tendency for people to conceal their true mental state behind routine greetings and interactions. She explained the importance of creating environments where young people can openly discuss their mental well-being.

Financial literacy formed another key part of the outreach, with Elvis Dan-Sekyi, Head of Distribution and Channels for United Bank for Africa Ghana Limited (UBA), engaging students on developing healthy money habits.

Under the theme “Money Moves, Secure Your Future,” the session emphasised that financial success is not determined solely by how much money a person earns, but also by how effectively they manage it.

Students were introduced to the principle of “pay yourself first,” which encourages individuals to set aside a portion of their income for saving and investing before spending what remains. The session also encouraged attendees to start small when building a savings habit, with emphasis on consistency rather than the amount saved.

Additionally, sustainability professional Christian Adjei Dompreh engaged students on sustainable development and encouraged them to see themselves as active contributors to the development of their communities and Ghana as a whole.

He introduced students to the three pillars of sustainable development and highlighted issues including resource management, climate change, inclusion, natural resource governance, renewable energy and the growing opportunities presented by green jobs.

This outreach forms part of Drive to Inspire – Africa’s commitment to equipping young people with the knowledge, perspectives, and opportunities needed to reach their potential and become meaningful contributors to their communities and beyond.

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