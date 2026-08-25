ECG trains 23 Ashanti engineers to detect equipment faults before outages

Audio By Carbonatix
Twenty-three technicians and engineers of the Ashanti Sub-Transmission Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have received training in infrared thermography to strengthen preventive maintenance and reduce equipment-related outages.
The 2-day intensive training in Kumasi is to equip sub-transmission technical staff with skills to detect abnormal heat, commonly referred to as “hotspots,” on critical electrical infrastructure before it develops into major faults.
For over 10 years, ECG has been using infrared thermography, which uses thermal imaging cameras to identify unusual temperature patterns on substations, pylons, cables, switchgear, and other equipment.
This enables maintenance teams to intervene before failure occurs.
It saw beneficiaries selected from the various sub-transmission technical sections, such as protection and control, network maintenance, substation and switchgear maintenance, as well as control operations, receiving face-to-face tutorials from experienced facilitators.
The programme, which combined classroom theory with practical field exercises, was opened by the Acting General Manager of Ashanti Sub-Transmission, Ing. Christopher Anafo, with Ing. Randy Delanyo Adjorlolo from the headquarters of ECG as facilitator.
“This training is a proactive step towards strengthening ECG’s preventive maintenance culture,” Ing. Adjorlolo said.
Participants try their hands on infrared thermography during a field exercise
Ing. Edem Evans Agra, Substation and Switchgear Maintenance Manager, said the technology will help the region take early corrective action.
“Early detection of hotspots will reduce unexpected equipment failures, minimise power interruptions, and extend the lifespan of critical assets. It is about protecting our network and serving customers better,” he said.
The Head of Public Relations for Ashanti Sub-Transmission, Collins Manu, who later briefed the media on the exercise, said the initiative complements ECG’s ongoing network improvement efforts.
“While the company invests in network upgrades, Ashanti Sub-Transmission is also working proactively to identify and mitigate potential faults before they affect customers,” he said.
The training forms part of ECG’s broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency and improve reliability of electricity supply across the Ashanti Region.
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