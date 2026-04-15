Energy Minister John Jinapor likely to suspend some fuel margins today

Minister for Energy and Green Transitions, John Abdulai Jinapor

Energy Minister John Jinapor is expected to announce a temporary suspension of some margins on petroleum pricing today, in what could bring relief to consumers over the next four weeks.

This is what JOYBUSINESS has gathered from persons with knowledge of engagements between the Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, and the Energy Minister to review taxes and margins in the pricing of petroleum products for the second pricing window of the month, starting April 16.

JOYBUSINESS understands that these margins, which could be described as “statutory”, are likely to reduce the price of petroleum products by up to GH¢1 per litre from April 16, 2026.

Checks with Parliament earlier this week also revealed that the Finance Ministry has not submitted any request to the House to review taxes on petroleum products.

This gives credence to earlier reports that government may not review or suspend some taxes on fuel prices today.

It is still not clear why the expected announcement may not include tax reviews.

However, sources say the situation could change at the last minute.

Taxes and Margins on Petroleum Price Build-Up

Based on data from the National Petroleum Authority, the following taxes, levies and margins form part of the petroleum price build-up:

Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy – to facilitate energy sector debt recovery Road Fund Levy – to support road maintenance Energy Fund – to support Energy Commission activities Special Petroleum Tax – introduced as part of VAT reforms Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy Primary Distribution Margin – to offset the costs of transporting products from coastal depots to inland depots BOST Margin – to fund maintenance, operations and expansion of depots Fuel Marking Margin – to support monitoring and regulation of fuel quality Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF) – to ensure price uniformity nationwide Distribution Compensation Margin – to support LPG distribution to northern and non-urban areas LPG Filling Plant Administrative Cost – to cover administrative expenses

Background

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu last week announced that Cabinet had directed the Energy and Finance Ministries to review some taxes and margins on petroleum products to cushion consumers.

According to him, the move is intended to reduce the burden on consumers as fuel prices respond to developments in global oil markets.

He noted that the intervention will last for four weeks and will be subject to review depending on developments in the international market.

Meanwhile, four civil society organisations are proposing a deeper cut in fuel prices.

In a joint recommendation issued on April 14, 2026, IMANI Africa, COPEC Ghana, INSTERPR, and the Institute for Energy Security urged government to reduce taxes, levies and margins in the petroleum price build-up.

The groups are proposing a GH¢1.65 reduction per litre for two months, arguing that the relief should be deeper and longer than what government is currently considering.

The proposal follows a directive by John Mahama, who tasked the Ministries of Energy and Finance to review the fuel price structure and propose temporary relief measures.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.