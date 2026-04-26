Energy Minister to address public on developments in electricity sector on April 27

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, is set to hold a major press briefing on Monday, April 27, at 2:00 PM to update the public on recent developments in Ghana’s electricity distribution sector.

The briefing comes in response to a series of significant events that have raised concerns about the stability and management of the country’s power supply, including the recent fire at the Akosombo Power Control Centre and a leadership shake-up within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti Region.

The public briefing will offer Minister Jinapor the opportunity to address questions surrounding the fire incident at Akosombo, as well as provide clarification on the steps being taken to address ongoing issues within the power sector.

His statement is expected to offer more details on the government’s response to the disruptions caused by the fire and to shed light on the leadership changes in the energy distribution framework.

CEO of GRIDCo Suspended Amid Investigations

A key development that will likely be addressed in tomorrow’s briefing is the decision by John Jinapor to instruct the CEO of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to step aside, pending investigations into the fire at the Akosombo Power Control Centre.

The fire, which broke out earlier this week, has severely affected the national electricity grid, leading to power outages in several regions.

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed the CEO's suspension in a post shared on Facebook, explaining that the decision was taken to facilitate a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and its broader implications on the national electricity grid.

Leadership Changes at ECG

Another key development that will be covered in the briefing is the leadership shake-up at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Ashanti Region.

The shake-up follows concerns about the region’s ability to manage electricity distribution effectively in the wake of the Akosombo fire and ongoing challenges within the energy sector.

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