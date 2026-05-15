Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Medical Trust Fund on Thursday, May 14, received a donation of GH₵200,000 from Federated Commodities PLC (FEDCO) to support ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery and improving patient outcomes across the country.
The delegation, led by Hajia Maria Adamu-Zibo, visited the Fund’s office where they met the Administrator, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, and members of the GMTF team to formally present the donation.
The contribution was described as a significant show of commitment by FEDCO towards advancing quality healthcare and supporting initiatives designed to bring relief to patients in need.
The Ghana Medical Trust Fund expressed gratitude for the gesture, noting that the support would contribute to its broader mission of improving access to healthcare and promoting a healthier Ghana.
Latest Stories
-
Amerado back to hardcore rap; releases explosive single ‘Return of the Lunatic’
25 minutes
-
African Champs: South African athlete says ‘things have improved, last night’s food amazing’
36 minutes
-
FEDCO donates GH₵200k to Ghana Medical Trust Fund to support healthcare delivery
38 minutes
-
Ghanaian pastor in Canada jailed over assault case involving 13-year-old congregant
41 minutes
-
6th Ghana Minister of the Year Awards slated for June 6
49 minutes
-
Fidelity Bank pushes for Africa-led digital infrastructure and market-driven innovation at 3i Africa Summit 2026
52 minutes
-
She walked the path then lit the way: How inspire 2026 is shaping next generation of women in science
56 minutes
-
Today’s Front pages: Friday, May 15, 2026
56 minutes
-
Lives that inspire: JoyNews Impact Makers Awards comes off tonight at Labadi Beach Hotel
2 hours
-
Endeavour left Ghana for Côte d’Ivoire – Ashigbey cites major investor exit amid tax concerns
2 hours
-
Trotro drivers, mates arrested over alleged illegal transport fare hikes
2 hours
-
Only 5% of Ghana’s health facilities fully quipped – Mintah Akandoh
2 hours
-
CAF U-17 AFCON: Black Starlets giveaway two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Algeria
2 hours
-
Ghana’s mining taxes have crossed IMF danger zone – Ken Ashigbey
3 hours
-
Don’t expect solutions from Bawumia – Asiedu Nketiah tells NDC supporters
3 hours