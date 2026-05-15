FEDCO donates GH₵200k to Ghana Medical Trust Fund to support healthcare delivery

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund on Thursday, May 14, received a donation of GH₵200,000 from Federated Commodities PLC (FEDCO) to support ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery and improving patient outcomes across the country.

The delegation, led by Hajia Maria Adamu-Zibo, visited the Fund’s office where they met the Administrator, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, and members of the GMTF team to formally present the donation.

The contribution was described as a significant show of commitment by FEDCO towards advancing quality healthcare and supporting initiatives designed to bring relief to patients in need.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund expressed gratitude for the gesture, noting that the support would contribute to its broader mission of improving access to healthcare and promoting a healthier Ghana.

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