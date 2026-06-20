FIFA Ranking: Black Stars move eight places up after World Cup win over Panama 

Audio By Carbonatix
The Black Stars have moved to 65th in the latest FIFA ranking following their win over Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ghana, who previously occupied the 73rd position, have moved eight places up in the latest ranking after winning their opening game at the Word Cup.
Carlos Queiroz’s side defeated Panama by a goal to nil courtesy of a Caleb Yirenkyi strike in the dying embers of the game on Wednesday evening.
Ghana went into the tournament as one of the lowest ranked teams and occupying the 73rd position.
However, after just one game played which saw them pick up all three points, Ghana now sit in the 65th position.
Other movement sees France overtake Spain to go second while Germany now move to ninth in the ranking.
Co-hosts Mexico and the United States of America have also seen upward movements to 13th and 15th respectively while Austria, Korea Republic and Australia also occupying positions 21st, 22nd and 23rd.
Norway now are ranked 27th while Côte d’Ivoire also move to 30th. Congo DR following the 1-1 draw with Portugal have also moved to 43rd with Cape Verde just one place above Ghana.
The Black Stars next game is against England on Tuesday, June 23rd before facing off Croatia in their final group gam.
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