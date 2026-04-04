Four dead, 14 injured in Dawadawa Highway crash

Audio By Carbonatix
Four people have been confirmed dead and 14 others injured following a fatal road crash at Dawadawa along the Kintampo–Tamale Highway in the Bono East Region.
The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, involved a Kia Rhino truck carrying poultry feed and a Sprinter bus transporting passengers.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Office of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Bono East Region.
The Service said it received a distress call at 06:55 GMT and immediately dispatched an eight-member rescue team led by Assistant Station Officer Emmanuel Agyekum to the scene.
By the time firefighters arrived, both vehicles had suffered extensive damage, with several occupants trapped in the mangled wreckage.
Rescue efforts focused on freeing victims pinned inside the vehicles.
Four people were pulled out unresponsive and later confirmed dead. Their bodies have since been handed over to the Police.
Fourteen others who sustained varying degrees of injuries were rescued and rushed to the Kintampo Municipal Hospital for emergency treatment.
The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, but authorities say investigations are underway.
The GNFS is urging drivers to exercise restraint and strictly observe road safety regulations to prevent further loss of lives.
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