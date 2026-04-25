Galamsey fight ‘uncoordinated and failing’ – Daryl Bosu

Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu

Deputy Director of A Rocha Ghana, Daryl Bosu, has said the country’s efforts to tackle illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, are failing due to poor coordination among state agencies.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, April 25, Mr Bosu said that while authorities may appear organised on paper, the situation on the ground tells a different story.

He said that the lack of coordination is evident in both strategy and results. “On paper, it is coordinated. But in strategy and outcome, we are failing significantly,” he added.

Mr Bosu based his concerns on months of fieldwork carried out by his team across several affected regions.

According to him, conditions in many communities continue to worsen despite government interventions.

“Our team has been on the ground for the past months, covering most of the regions where galamsey is very rife,” he explained.

“But if you look at the statistics, the evidence in communities, and even medical reports… It’s a clear indication that the fight against galamsey is failing.”

He pointed to the continued destruction of forests and water bodies as key indicators.

“If you look at the state of our forests, they are still under siege from miners. We are not doing well. The state of our rivers… in terms of stability and water quality… is also looking very terrible.”

Mr Bosu also raised concerns about what he described as widespread impunity in mining communities. He cited open illegal mining activities along major roads and within towns.

“If you are on the highways… from Konongo to Kumasi, you see people mining right by the roadside. From Gwasie to Bogoso, it is happening in the open with such impunity, as if there is no police or enforcement unit,” he said.

He highlighted Kyebi as a particularly troubling example, noting the presence of several police commands in the area.

“That town has the regional, district and divisional police commands. Yet illegal mining is happening close to communities and even near police stations,” he said.

According to Mr Bosu, delayed responses from central authorities further expose weaknesses in the system.

“All of them are waiting for a team to deploy from Accra before these issues are addressed. That is a poor situation. That is ad hoc. That is no coordination,” he stated.

He called for a more decentralised approach, where district and regional security agencies take active responsibility.

“Coordination should start with every member of the security apparatus at the district and regional levels, working together. That is not happening right now,” he said.

Mr Bosu also criticised government decisions to weaken provisions in the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

He said key measures meant to tackle illegal mining have not been enforced.

“The previous administration put in place good provisions under Act 995. But this government watered down critical parts, especially prosecuting foreigners before deportation and dealing with those who facilitate galamsey. That has been clearly missing.”

He further questioned the impact of initiatives such as the Blue Water Guards.

“I am failing to see their impact. Communities have long been doing similar work. The problem is when they report to the police, no action is taken.”

Mr Bosu suggested that resources would be better used by strengthening existing institutions.

“Those resources could have been channelled to the police, the Forestry Commission, and the Minerals Commission to do the work effectively,” he said.

On forest reserves, he explained that illegal miners are changing tactics, making enforcement more difficult.

“They no longer go in with excavators. They enter in large numbers with simple tools, and this is where more support is needed,” he added.

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