Ghana Medical Trust Fund invests over GH¢36m in specialist health training – Obuobia Darko-Opoku

Audio By Carbonatix
The Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has announced that the Fund has invested over GH¢36 million in strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening specialist healthcare training in the country.
She explained that the initiative forms part of a broader effort to build a resilient and well-equipped health workforce capable of responding to complex medical needs across Ghana.
"The Ghana Medical Trust Fund has made a strategic investment of GH¢36, 234, 475 into this specialists' training programme as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana's specialist healthcare workforce and improve equitable access to specialists nationwide," she said during the government’s Accountability Series on Monday, May 11.
Ms Darko-Opoku disclosed that this is currently underway in collaboration with some health institutions to enhance professional capacity in critical areas of healthcare delivery.
As part of the partnership, she noted that 100 pharmacists and 100 nurse specialists are expected to be trained in various specialised fields to improve service delivery and patient outcomes nationwide.
"The Trust Fund has entered strategic partnerships with the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons to expand specialist training centres and decentralise post-graduate medical education nationwide. We have also established a similar collaboration with the College of Nurses and Midwives, the Ghana College of Pharmacists, to train 100 specialist pharmacists and 100 nurse specialists," she disclosed.
According to her, the initiative aligns with national efforts to strengthen the healthcare system through targeted capacity building and sustainable human resource development, describing it as a long-term investment in the country’s health security.
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