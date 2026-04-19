Ghana must chart its own sustainable economic future – IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says Ghana’s sustainable economic future relies on the government, its people and civil society, and not largely centred on external support.

The Fund, while acknowledging external support in cushioning the country, especially during crisis like the implementation of the three-year US$3 billion loan-supported programme, noted that sustaining gains after such interventions was for the country to do.

Abebe Aemro Selassie, Director of IMF African Department, made this remark during the Regional Economic Outlook press briefing at the 2026 IMF/World Bank Group Spring Meetings in Washington.

When quizzed about Ghana’s future after the Extended Credit Facility (ECF), Mr Selassie said: “The commitments of the government under the programme have shown that, so it’s about sustaining that in the post-programme period.”

“You asked what steps the Fund has taken to ensure that. This is not for the IMF – this is for the people of Ghana – the government, private sector and civil society, and hopefully, the lessons of the recent past will be solitary going forward,” he said.

Mr Selassie was hopeful about the country sustaining the recent positive economic developments, noting that going forward, authorities must ensure that fiscal balance remained contained.

“There should be a continued balance between addressing development needs and avoiding debt sustainability challenges. So, it’s about sustaining that in the post-programme period,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Finance Minister, during an engagement with international investors on the sidelines of the just ended 2026 IMF/WBG Spring Meetings, assured that the government would sustain the gains.

“Government remains committed to sustaining the recovery by deepening structural reforms, maintaining fiscal discipline, and prioritising productive investments,” he said.

He explained that gains were recorded through carefully designed policy interventions and legislative reforms, adding; “These are not cosmetic gains, they are outcomes of well-thought-through reforms, backed by laws and disciplined implementation.”

“The gains we achieved in 2025 provide a solid platform for continued recovery and policy predictability. Our focus now is to consolidate these gains, strengthen confidence, and build a more resilient and inclusive economy.”

He stated that central to the efforts were aggressive ‘waste’ cutting programmes , including the reduction in the size of government, with ministers reduced from 123 to 60 and mandatory commitment authorisation across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to strengthen expenditure controls.

Going forward, he said the Government had reinforced fiscal discipline and accountability through key oversight institutions, including an Independent Fiscal Council and an Office of Value for Money, to eliminate slippages and improve public spending efficiency.

In a related development, the World Bank has lauded Ghana’s macroeconomic stabilisation efforts, expressing its readiness to back initiatives that align with the country’s long-term growth agenda.

Mr Ousmane Diagana, World Bank Vice President for Western and Central Africa, said the Bank would focus on supporting Ghana’s energy and agriculture sectors under the new Country Partnership Framework.

He said macroeconomic stabilisation was essential for unlocking investment and ensuring that Ghana’s reforms delivered tangible benefits to households and businesses, urging sustainability.

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