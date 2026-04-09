Ghanaian women divided over natural and permed hair choices

Ghanaian women are increasingly divided over whether to keep their hair natural or use chemical relaxers to straighten it, as personal preferences, health concerns and convenience shape their choices.

For many years, the use of relaxers was common among women who preferred softer and more manageable hair. However, a growing number is now embracing natural hair, citing health and lifestyle reasons.

Ms Lawrencia Braimah, a natural hair enthusiast, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that she avoided chemical treatments because they were too harsh for her sensitive scalp.

“I keep my hair natural because I cannot use strong chemicals. Also, I do not have the time to visit the salon every three months to relax my hair,” she said, adding that although natural hair could be difficult to comb, she preferred it.

Ms Maria Amenyo, a hairdresser, shared a mixed experience, explaining that she had alternated between natural and permed hair due to management challenges.

“I started with natural hair, but it was difficult to manage and keep breaking. I switched to permed hair for some time, and now I am back to natural hair but keep it short because it is easier to maintain,” she said.

She noted that while permed hair was generally easier to comb, it could sometimes be too soft for braiding, whereas natural hair, though sometimes harder to comb, was often better suited for certain styles.

Ms Mary Apeku, a permed hair lover, however, said she preferred permed hair, describing her natural hair as too tough and painful to manage.

“My hair is very hard, and it hurts when I comb it, so I use chemicals to keep it straight. It also saves time when I am getting ready,” she said.

She added that, in her view, permed hair gave a more youthful appearance compared to natural hair.

The differing opinions highlight a broader trend among Ghanaian women, who are increasingly choosing hairstyles based on comfort, health considerations, and personal identity.

While some embrace natural hair for its perceived health benefits, others continue to prefer permed hair for its convenience and ease of styling.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.