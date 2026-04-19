Ghana’s top 10 Non-Traditional Exports skyrocket to $3.28bn

Ghana’s strategy to move beyond the export of raw materials is yielding historic dividends, with the nation’s top 10 Non-Traditional Export (NTE) products racking up a staggering $3.28 billion in 2025.

The latest data from the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) 2025 Non-Traditional Export Statistics report confirms a seismic 53% increase over the $2.15 billion recorded in 2024. This elite group of 10 products now anchors the economy, accounting for 65.48% of total NTE earnings, with each product bringing in an average of $327.86 million.

The Cocoa Processing Revolution

At the heart of this export explosion is a triumphant performance by the cocoa value chain. No longer content with exporting beans alone, Ghana’s processing sector dominated the 2025 rankings.

Cocoa Paste claimed the throne as the highest earner, generating $789.3 million—a 70.97% jump from the previous year. However, the most explosive growth was seen in Cocoa Butter, which skyrocketed by 120.18% to reach $635.7 million. Cocoa Powder followed suit, surging 112.97% to hit $233.8 million.

Industry analysts attribute this surge to a voracious global appetite for cocoa-based ingredients across the confectionery, beverage, and high-end cosmetic sectors.

Shea and Cashew: The Agricultural Powerhouses

The "Green Gold" of the north also made significant waves. Shea Nuts (karite nuts) recorded a remarkable 116.51% growth, nearly doubling its footprint to $177.8 million. Its derivative, Shea Oil, added another $174.3 million to the national coffers, up 15.43%, as international cosmetic and pharmaceutical firms scramble for natural organic ingredients.

Meanwhile, Cashew Nuts maintained their steady ascent, contributing $297.6 million—a 10.15% increase—underlining Ghana's position as a reliable global supplier amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Industrial and Seafood Gains

Ghana’s manufacturing and fisheries sectors proved their resilience in a competitive global landscape:

Articles of Plastics: Earned $275.4 million, marking a 37.85% rise.

Canned Tuna: Processed seafood demand pushed exports up by 37.34% to $213.5 million.

Aluminium Products: Plates, sheets, and coils rose by 50.48% to $164.8 million, fueled by a global construction boom.

The Steel Slump

The report was not without its shadows. Iron and Steel products, including rods and billets, faced a minor setback, dipping by 1.59% to $316.5 million. GEPA attributed this slight decline to "fluctuating global prices and rising competition in the international market."

The Path to Diversification

The overarching narrative of the 2025 report is one of structural transformation. The shift toward higher-value, processed products—particularly within the cocoa and shea sectors—indicates that Ghana is successfully insulating its economy against the volatility of raw commodity prices.

As GEPA continues to implement its export diversification strategy, the $3.28 billion milestone stands as a testament to the growing industrial capacity of Ghanaian exporters on the world stage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.