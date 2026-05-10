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Gold Fields lease extension must come with action on xenophobia – Davis Ansah Opoku

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  10 May 2026 1:21pm
Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku
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Mpraeso MP, Davis Ansah Opoku, has called on the Government of Ghana to use ongoing discussions around Gold Fields’ planned lease extension in Tarkwa to push for stronger action against xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, May 9, the Mpraeso MP said Ghana’s mineral resources had played a significant role in supporting the growth of South Africa’s economy and should not be overlooked at a time when African migrants continue to face attacks.

“GoldFields is pleading with Ghana for a 20-year extension of its lease in Tarkwa,” he wrote.

“Perhaps this is also the moment for the Government to remind them that Ghana’s mineral resources have contributed immensely to the growth and development of South Africa’s economy.”

The lawmaker stressed that the South African government must take “concrete and decisive steps” to halt xenophobic attacks targeting Ghanaians and other African nationals living in the country.

According to him, many of the victims were law-abiding Africans seeking better opportunities to support their families.

“The Government of South Africa must therefore take concrete and decisive steps to stop the xenophobic attacks against innocent Ghanaians and other Africans whose only aim is to work hard and provide for their families,” he stated.

Mr Opoku further argued that calls for African unity would lose their meaning if attacks against fellow Africans continued unchecked.

“African unity cannot be preached in boardrooms while Africans are attacked on the streets,” he added.

His comments come amid public debate over the future of Gold Fields’ mining lease in Tarkwa and renewed concerns over recurring xenophobic violence in South Africa.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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