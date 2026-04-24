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GoldBod, Better Brands begin talks to formalise small-scale mining sector

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  24 April 2026 9:07am
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The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has entered into discussions with Better Brands (Zimbabwe) to advance the formalisation of artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) in Ghana, with a strong emphasis on improving financing structures and technical support for operators in the sector.

The engagement is centred on proposals to establish a dedicated financing centre to improve access to capital for artisanal miners, particularly those involved in hard rock mining, as part of efforts to strengthen productivity and bring greater structure to their operations.

The initiative also explores the provision of essential machinery, including processing plants and other production equipment, to enhance gold recovery rates and improve efficiency across ASM activities.

According to the parties, the broader objective is to support a more formal, regulated and sustainable small-scale mining sector in Ghana by combining financial backing with modern technology and operational support.

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