National

GoldBod’s workforce expands from 114 to 450 in 2025 amid operational expansion

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  29 April 2026 1:16pm
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The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) significantly expanded its workforce in 2025 as part of its institutional transformation, increasing staff strength from 114 under the former Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) in 2024 to 450 employees.

The expansion reflects the broader restructuring of the organisation following the establishment of GoldBod, which assumed a wider mandate in the management and regulation of gold-related operations.

Despite the substantial increase in staff numbers, the institution was able to maintain controlled expenditure levels, recording 109.4 million in 2025 compared to 129.7 million in 2024.

Officials say the workforce expansion was necessary to support the organisation’s growing operational scope, while still maintaining fiscal discipline that contributed to a strong financial outcome for the year.

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