Government deepens responsible mining drive with MDF–GGSA partnership

The Government has signed a Geological Investigation Services Agreement between the Minerals Development Fund (MDF) and the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), marking a strategic pivot from enforcement alone to a more inclusive and structured mining framework.

For years, the fight against illegal small-scale mining, locally known as galamsey, has largely been driven by interdiction and prosecution, alongside operations aimed at protecting water bodies, forest reserves and farmlands.

Initiatives such as the Blue Water Guards and the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) have formed part of sustained efforts to curb the menace. These interventions continue under the direction of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, in line with the broader vision of President John Dramani Mahama.

The new MDF–GGSA agreement, however, signals an evolution in strategy, anchored not only in enforcement but also in inclusion and structured opportunity. It seeks to create a regulated pathway that enables mining communities to operate legally, responsibly and profitably within clearly defined parameters.

Under the arrangement, the GGSA will conduct detailed geological investigations in designated “blocked-out” areas allocated to the MDF by the Minerals Commission. The assessments will determine mineral potential as well as environmental risk profiles, ensuring that only suitable zones are approved for extraction activities.

Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei, Administrator of the MDF, described the initiative as a transformative milestone in the governance of Ghana’s mineral resources at the community level.

“We are giving communities the tools, data and legal backing to mine responsibly, protect their environment and benefit sustainably from their natural resources,” she stated.

Central to the agreement is a strong emphasis on data-driven decision-making. The GGSA’s technical input is expected to provide the geological intelligence required to guide safe, efficient and targeted mining operations, reducing environmental degradation while enhancing economic returns.

The Director-General of the GGSA, Dr. Prosper Akaba, noted that the scientific basis of the initiative sets it apart from previous reform efforts.

“With proper investigation, we can ensure that mining activities are conducted in areas that minimise environmental risks and maximise economic benefits,” he said.

Signed in Accra, the agreement forms part of Ghana’s broader policy direction towards cooperative mining licences for artisanal and small-scale mining communities, reflecting a renewed policy emphasis on sustainability, regulation and inclusive resource governance.

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