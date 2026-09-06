Government to upgrade all rural telephony sites to 4G – Communications Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The government is set to upgrade all Rural Telephony Project (RTP) sites across the country to at least 4G as part of efforts to close Ghana’s digital connectivity gap and improve access to modern telecommunications services in underserved communities.
Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George said the move was necessary as 2G and 3G technologies were increasingly inadequate for the demands of modern digital services, particularly as global telecommunications systems advance towards 5G and 6G.
He said the upgrade would form part of a broader review of the Rural Telephony Project to be presented to Cabinet.
“The world has moved to 5G, getting to 6G, so at the very least we must give 4G to our networks,” he said.
Mr George added that government intended to treat telecommunications infrastructure as a critical component of national development, alongside investments in roads, schools and hospitals.
The Minister disclosed this after inspecting RTP and other telecommunications sites in the Eastern Region, including facilities at Dumpong, Nkumkrom, Nsakye and Obosono, as well as an ongoing cell site at the Koforidua lorry terminal.
He said about GH¢30 million had been allocated to rural telephony projects under the GIFEC budget this year, while work was also underway to expand network infrastructure and improve connectivity in peri-urban and underserved communities.
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