GRA urges other businesses to emulate KGL by honouring tax obligations

The Ghana Revenue Authority has commended KGL Group of Companies for taking the lead to honour their tax obligations.

They have also called on all Ghanaians, individuals, businesses, and corporate entities to honour their tax obligations, stressing that national development depended on individual and collective responsibilities .

The Commissioner-General, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, made the call during the official presentation of over GH¢153 million in tax payments by the KGL Group.

While commending KGL Group for its significant and voluntary tax compliance, Mr. Sarpong emphasized that the gesture should serve as a wake-up call and a standard for all taxpayers across the country.

He added that payment of taxes was not an option but a civic responsibility that directly fuelled Ghana’s development, from infrastructure and healthcare to education and social services.

“No one will build Ghana for us,” he stated. “Every Ghanaian must contribute their quota. Whether you are an individual or a business, every cedi matters in building the nation we all desire.”

The Commissioner-General urged citizens to take advantage of the ongoing tax filing period to regularize their tax affairs, noting that compliance regardless of the amount involved demonstrated patriotism and commitment to national progress.

He added that the Authority was working to make tax payment more convenient, transparent, and fair through ongoing reforms, including improvements in tax administration systems and reviews of key tax laws to support business.

Mr. Sarpong also challenged Ghanaian-owned businesses in particular to lead by example, stating that indigenous companies must take pride in contributing to the country’s development through responsible tax behavior.

“GRA stands for Ghana First,” he said. “But that vision can only be realized when taxpayers also demonstrate that they know their obligations and are willing to meet them.”

He stressed that voluntary compliance is the most sustainable way to mobilize domestic revenue and reduce reliance on external support, adding that a strong tax culture is essential for building a resilient economy.

On his part, Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Dadey, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to responsible corporate conduct, describing tax payment as a duty owed to the people of Ghana.

“Taxes belong to the people,” he said. “We are only returning what rightfully belongs to them.”

He encouraged fellow business leaders to match their expectations of government with discipline and accountability, noting that companies must uphold high standards of governance, including strict compliance with tax laws.

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