Guinness Ghana celebrates ‘Artiste of the Year winner with GH₵100,000 support towards his next creative project

Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC welcomed Ghanaian music star Mohammed Ismail Sherif, popularly known as Black Sherif, to its Achimota Brewery on Sunday, 25th May 2026, in celebration of his outstanding achievement at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The visit followed Black Sherif’s remarkable double win at the awards, where he was named the Artiste of the Year and Album of the Year winner. It was a defining moment for one of Ghana’s most compelling young voices and a proud celebration of Ghanaian creativity, originality and ambition.

As part of Guinness Ghana’s partnership with Charterhouse Productions, organizers of the TGMA, the company had committed GH₵100,000 towards the next musical project of the Album of the Year winner, together with support for an exclusive album listening party. Black Sherif’s win made him the recipient of this commitment.

Speaking during the visit, Frédéric Feraille, Managing Director of Guinness Ghana, said Black Sherif’s journey reflects the kind of boldness and authenticity the company is proud to celebrate.

“Black Sherif represents the power of believing in your own story and carrying it with courage. His music is deeply personal, yet it speaks to millions. At Guinness Ghana, we are proud to celebrate talent that is bold, original and rooted in Ghanaian identity.”

The courtesy visit was designed as a warm and meaningful experience for Black Sherif, his team, selected media, Guinness Ghana leadership and employees. The programme opened with remarks from Guinness Ghana leadership and Charterhouse Productions, highlighting the importance of the TGMA partnership and the shared commitment to supporting Ghana’s creative industry.

A key moment of the event was the formal presentation of the GH₵100,000 support by Guinness Ghana Managing Director, Frédéric Feraille, and Marketing & Innovations Director, Sabina Manu. The presentation symbolized Guinness Ghana’s investment in Black Sherif’s next chapter, including support towards a music video and an album listening experience.

Black Sherif also received a specially curated Guinness gift box, which included a customised Guinness bottle bearing his image and name, as well as a specially engraved Don Julio 1942 bottle.

In his remarks, Black Sherif expressed appreciation to Guinness Ghana and Charterhouse for recognizing and supporting his work, describing the gesture as meaningful encouragement for the journey ahead.

Following the presentation, Black Sherif was taken on a guided tour of the Achimota Brewery, where he experienced first-hand the craft, quality and heritage behind some of Ghana’s most loved beverages. The tour offered an intimate look at Guinness Ghana’s brewing process and the people behind its iconic brands.

For Guinness Ghana, the moment reflected a deeper belief in the role of brands in supporting culture, creativity and national pride.

Sabina Manu, Marketing & Innovations Director of Guinness Ghana, said the company’s support for Black Sherif is part of a broader commitment to investing in platforms that move culture forward.

“This is about celebrating a win and supporting what comes next. Black Sherif has inspired a generation with his voice, his story and his courage. We are proud to contribute to his next creative chapter and to continue supporting platforms that give Ghanaian talent the visibility it deserves.

”Black Sherif has become one of Africa’s most distinctive musical voices, blending highlife, hip-hop and Afrobeats with a raw storytelling style that continues to resonate with audiences in Ghana and beyond. His TGMA double win further affirms his place as one of the country’s most influential creative talents.

The Guinness Ghana and TGMA partnership continues to demonstrate how meaningful and support can help strengthen Ghana’s creative economy, celebrate homegrown excellence and create memorable cultural moments for consumers, artists and communities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.