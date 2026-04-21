Kennedy Agyapong is not interested in leading ‘The Base Movement’ – Ahiagbah

The Director of Communications of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has dismissed claims that the party’s 2025 flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, is interested in leading an emerging political group known as The Base Movement.

Photos and videos from the launch of the new group emerged on social media, reportedly held in Accra’s East Legon enclave.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Midday News on Tuesday, April 21, Mr Ahiagbah stated that while the NPP was aware of the emergence of the new political institution, suggestions linking Mr Agyapong to its leadership are unfounded.

He emphasised that he could speak on authority that Mr Agyapong has no interest in joining or leading any political party outside the NPP, reaffirming the businessman’s commitment to the opposition party only.

"It is something that we have noticed is happening. The supposed leader himself is not associated with the group. You will see the political activities by some persons who are seeking to create a certain ground of support for Kennedy to lead them, but from all we know, he is not interested in leading any political organisation in this country apart from the NPP," he said.

"I know he is not interested, and he has given clear indications to that many times that he is not interested in any political organisation in the country apart from the New Patriotic Party, and so that remains his position," he added.

"The Base, I think, is more or less certain individuals who have dreams or certain aspirations they want to achieve," he noted.

Mr Ahiagbah’s comments come amid growing speculation about shifting political alignments ahead of future electoral contests, as new groups attempt to establish a foothold within Ghana’s political landscape.

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