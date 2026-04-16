Kofi Arko Nokoe represents Ghana at the 2026 IMF Young Parliamentarians Initiative

Member of Parliament for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira, Kofi Arko Nokoe

The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira MP, Kofi Arko Nokoe, has announced his participation in the 2026 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group under the Young Parliamentarians Initiative (YPI), describing it as a rare honour for both himself and Ghana.

According to the MP, he was the only Ghanaian young legislator selected and one of just twenty parliamentarians worldwide under the age of 45 chosen to take part in the high-level programme, which forms part of the broader IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings 2026.

Mr Nokoe noted that the engagement created a platform for participants to contribute to discussions that shape global economic policy, with a particular focus on ensuring that international financial systems become more responsive to the needs and aspirations of the world’s growing youth population.

He emphasised that his involvement offered an important opportunity to project Ghana’s voice in key global policy conversations, while also deepening his capacity to contribute meaningfully to economic governance and legislative oversight within the country.

The Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira lawmaker added that he remains committed to applying the knowledge and experience gained from the initiative in his parliamentary duties, describing his participation as part of his broader service to God and country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.