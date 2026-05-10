Livestream: The Law discusses case withdrawals and re-arrests

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On this Sunday's edition ofJoyNews' The Law, host Samson Anyenini leads a timely and critical discussion on “Case Withdrawals and Re-arrests”—a legal issue raising important questions about due process, prosecutorial discretion, and the rights of accused persons within Ghana’s justice system.
The discussion comes in the wake of the recent case involving former National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) CEO Abdul-Wahab Hanan Aludiba and his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, who were re-arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) shortly after the Attorney-General withdrew charges against them in court.
The development has triggered intense legal and public debate over the powers of state investigative bodies, constitutional rights, and the limits of prosecutorial authority.
Joining the conversation are legal experts Augustine Obour and Daniel Korang, who will examine the legal implications of such actions and what they mean for justice, accountability, and the rule of law in Ghana.
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