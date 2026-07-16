Mahama announces progress in Government’s efforts to restore Volta Star Textile Ltd

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced significant progress in government’s efforts to restore the operations and economic relevance of Volta Star Textile Limited, describing the revival of the company as a key part of the industrial transformation agenda for the Volta Region.

Speaking on Thursday, July 16, during the sod-cutting ceremony for the Juapong Model Market in the Volta Region, President Mahama said the government was committed to reviving the legacy of the once-thriving textile company through strategic partnerships, investment mobilisation, and the modernisation of its facilities.

“Government is determined to restore the legacy of the Volta Star. We'll do this through strategic partnerships, investment mobilisation and modernisation of the factories,” President Mahama said.

He disclosed that concrete steps had already been taken towards securing a strategic investor to support the revival process.

“I’m pleased to inform you that this process has made very significant progress,” he said.

“We appointed a transactions advisor, we advertised for strategic investors to apply, they applied, submitted it and we have connected with one strategic investor to partner us,” the President added.

President Mahama said the restoration of Volta Star Textile Limited forms part of a wider vision to position the Volta Region as a major economic hub under the government’s 24-hour economy initiative.

He explained that the initiative would support increased productivity by addressing challenges that limit business growth, while strengthening infrastructure, logistics, market access, and investment opportunities.

“The 24-hour economy is ultimately about making Ghana more productive and it seeks to remove the bottlenecks that prevent businesses from growing by improving infrastructure, strengthening logistics chains, expanding access to markets, and encouraging investment across strategic sectors,” he said.

According to the President, the revival of Volta Star would complement the development of the proposed Volta Economic Corridor, which seeks to integrate agriculture, manufacturing, aquaculture, logistics, renewable energy, tourism, and export-led industrialisation into a single economic ecosystem.

“Our vision for the Volta region extends far beyond these individual projects. Under the 24-hour economy, we have what we call the Volta Economic Corridor,” he said.

“The Volta Economic Corridor will be one of Ghana's most strategic growth corridors by integrating agriculture, manufacturing, aquaculture, logistics, renewable energy, tourism, and export-led industrialisation into a single economic ecosystem.”

President Mahama noted that Juapong’s strategic location and productive capacity make it an important component of the region’s economic future, adding that the contribution of Volta Star Textile Limited to the area’s industrial identity cannot be overlooked.

He said restoring the company would help revive industrial activity, create opportunities, and strengthen the economic base of the Volta Region.

“It’s a place where production, processing, transportation, and trade reinforces one another,” the President stated, emphasising the need for interconnected economic systems that support growth and job creation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.