National

NDC mourns Western Regional Elections Director Papa Assan

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  31 August 2026 5:24am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Western Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the death of its Regional Elections Director, Comrade Papa Assan.

Comrade Papa Assan died in the early hours of Sunday, August 30, 2026, after a short illness at the GPHA Hospital in Takoradi.

In a statement signed by the Regional Communications Officer, Richard Kirk-Mensah, the party described his death as a great loss, particularly to the Western Region, where he had served as Regional Elections Director since 2014.

The NDC said his dedication and effectiveness in election administration contributed to the party’s strong performance in the 2024 general election, when it won 15 of the 17 parliamentary seats in the Western Region.

The party said the late Papa Assan served with dedication, commitment and unwavering loyalty throughout his years of service. In honour of his memory, it has directed that all NDC flags be flown at half-mast for three days.

The Western Regional NDC extended its condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and party members, while praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group