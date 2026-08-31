Audio By Carbonatix
The Western Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the death of its Regional Elections Director, Comrade Papa Assan.
Comrade Papa Assan died in the early hours of Sunday, August 30, 2026, after a short illness at the GPHA Hospital in Takoradi.
In a statement signed by the Regional Communications Officer, Richard Kirk-Mensah, the party described his death as a great loss, particularly to the Western Region, where he had served as Regional Elections Director since 2014.
The NDC said his dedication and effectiveness in election administration contributed to the party’s strong performance in the 2024 general election, when it won 15 of the 17 parliamentary seats in the Western Region.
The party said the late Papa Assan served with dedication, commitment and unwavering loyalty throughout his years of service. In honour of his memory, it has directed that all NDC flags be flown at half-mast for three days.
The Western Regional NDC extended its condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and party members, while praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.
Latest Stories
-
Fuel prices set to rise again from Sept 1; petrol could hit GH¢16.21 – COPEC
16 minutes
-
REGSEC restricts Akwasidae celebrations in Denkyira amid security concerns
21 minutes
-
Eric Adjei distributes free fertiliser to farmers in Jaman North
28 minutes
-
Akufo-Addo urges NPP factions to unite behind Bawumia for 2028 victory
39 minutes
-
NDC mourns Western Regional Elections Director Papa Assan
46 minutes
-
Minerals Commission warns against fake job recruitment schemes
53 minutes
-
10 recruits dismissed for defying phone ban – Interior Minister
59 minutes
-
IEAG commends GoldBod, BoG for improving forex stability
1 hour
-
Bawumia donates GH¢50,000 to St Jude Catholic Church at Weija
1 hour
-
Mahama calls for faster mobilisation of AU Peace Fund resources
1 hour
-
Improved roads bring new vehicle options to Tumu-Bolga, Tumu-Tamale, Tumu-Wa routes
1 hour
-
Cedi records 7.9% depreciation against US dollar in first half of 2026
2 hours
-
GIS launches operation on anti-human trafficking and exploitative street begging
2 hours
-
Awutu-Senya District Assembly organises clean-up ahead of Awubia Festival
2 hours
-
Vice President Opoku-Agyemang receives Democracy Cup
2 hours