NDC mourns Western Regional Elections Director Papa Assan

The Western Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the death of its Regional Elections Director, Comrade Papa Assan.

Comrade Papa Assan died in the early hours of Sunday, August 30, 2026, after a short illness at the GPHA Hospital in Takoradi.

In a statement signed by the Regional Communications Officer, Richard Kirk-Mensah, the party described his death as a great loss, particularly to the Western Region, where he had served as Regional Elections Director since 2014.

The NDC said his dedication and effectiveness in election administration contributed to the party’s strong performance in the 2024 general election, when it won 15 of the 17 parliamentary seats in the Western Region.

The party said the late Papa Assan served with dedication, commitment and unwavering loyalty throughout his years of service. In honour of his memory, it has directed that all NDC flags be flown at half-mast for three days.

The Western Regional NDC extended its condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and party members, while praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.

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