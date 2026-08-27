NDC promised 24-hour economy but cannot deliver 1-hour economy — John Boadu

Audio By Carbonatix
National Chairman aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has accused the NDC administration of failing to deliver on key campaign promises, including the 24-hour economy and the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.
Speaking after filing his nomination at the NPP Headquarters on Thursday, August 27, Mr Boadu said the government had failed to make meaningful progress on its promise to transform the economy into a 24-hour economy.
He also criticised the government’s handling of illegal mining, claiming that the practice had worsened under the current administration and continued to threaten communities across the country.
“The NDC promised 24-hour economy; they can't even deliver one-hour economy. They promised to stop galamsey, and now, it's even worse,” he said.
Galamsey concerns
Mr Boadu expressed concern about the impact of galamsey, warning that continued illegal mining could eventually force residents to relocate as mining activities encroach on their homes.
He also criticised individuals and groups who, he said, had strongly condemned the NPP when it was in government but were now silent about the situation under the current administration.
“And this is happening, and at the watch of their so-called society of people of conscience, who stood up strongly when the NPP was in power,” he said.
Mr Boadu said he believed the government's performance had exposed what he described as false promises and propaganda during the election campaign.
“Now, it is clear to everybody that all the lies, all the propaganda have been clearly shown. And the Ghanaian people are ready now,” he said.
Boadu promises to strengthen NPP structures
The NPP National Chairman aspirant also used his nomination filing to outline his plans for the party ahead of the 2028 general election.
He said the NPP needed to strengthen its structures at all levels and rebrand itself to improve its chances of returning to power.
“It is up to us to put our structures together. It is up to us to strengthen our structures. It is up to us to rebrand our party,” he said.
He also called for the mobilisation of resources to empower the party’s structures from the constituency and polling station levels to the regional level.
“It is up to us to marshal resources and mobilise it in a manner that will empower our constituency, our polling station, our electoral area, our regional party, in order to deliver the victory that we are looking for,” he said.
Mr Boadu said his decision to contest the National Chairman position was informed by his experience within the NPP and his observation of the work of the party’s current executives.
He said he was prepared to bring decades of experience in party organisation, communication and strategy to the position.
“I’m coming to add on. I’m bringing back 30 years' worth of experience, 30 years of organisation, 30 years of communication,” he said. “30 years of strategising with party people, 30 years of ensuring that there are disciplined parties for us to win in 2028.”
Focus on 2028 victory
Mr Boadu said his priority would be to build a strong grassroots organisation capable of delivering electoral victories for the party in 2028.
He said the party’s structures at the electoral area, polling station, and constituency levels would be central to achieving a parliamentary majority.
“As for our flagbearer, we will let him sit somewhere. The only thing we will do with the constituency, the electoral area, the polling station, is to win the majority in Parliament,” he said.
He also expressed confidence in the party’s ability to secure victory in the next general election, stressing the need to strengthen its grassroots structures and effectively mobilise voters.
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