North East NPP chairmanship aspirant denies involvement in Bunkpurugu election court case

An aspiring North East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sulley Sambian, has denied allegations that he is responsible for the court case that halted polling station elections and triggered the ongoing impasse in the Bunkpurugu Constituency.

In a statement responding to comments made by the Bunkpurugu Constituency Chairman during an interview on JoyNews, Mr Sambian described the allegations as false, misleading and an attempt to shift responsibility for the constituency's internal challenges.

According to him, he is neither a plaintiff in the case nor the person behind the legal action.

Mr Sambian explained that the suit was filed by approximately 79 aggrieved party members and aspiring polling station executives who were disqualified from contesting the elections and subsequently sought legal redress.

He said the High Court encouraged the parties to pursue an amicable settlement instead of immediately determining the matter, adding that two attempts to resolve the dispute through out-of-court settlement were unsuccessful.

Mr Sambian further disclosed that the court later proposed mediation involving the North East Regional Council of Elders and the Bunkpurugu Constituency Council of Elders as a means of restoring peace and unity within the party.

However, he alleged that the mediation process never commenced because the Constituency Executive Committee declined to allow the two councils of elders to undertake the exercise as proposed by the court.

According to him, it is that decision, not any action on his part, that has prolonged the dispute and delayed the conduct of the constituency's polling station elections.

Mr Sambian maintained that it was unfair to single him out as the cause of the impasse, arguing that such accusations only deepen divisions within the party.

He reaffirmed his commitment to promoting unity, dialogue and respect for the NPP's internal democratic processes, stressing that his priority remains his campaign for the office of North East Regional Chairman.

Mr Sambian urged the Bunkpurugu Constituency Chairman and the constituency executives to focus on resolving the dispute through constructive dialogue rather than engaging in public exchanges.

He also appealed to all stakeholders to embrace the mediation process proposed by the High Court, describing it as the best opportunity to restore unity and confidence within the party.

Finally, he called on party members and the general public to disregard what he described as unfounded allegations against him and instead support efforts aimed at reconciliation and strengthening the NPP ahead of future elections.

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