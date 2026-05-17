Northern Region NPP Office Project: Afoko donates 400 bags of cement and Gh¢30,000

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman hopeful, Awentami Paul Afoko, has donated 400 bags of cement and GH¢30,000 towards the construction of an ultra-modern NPP Northern Regional office.

The donation followed a direct appeal by regional executives during a consultative meeting in Tamale, where they stressed that a proper party office would be crucial to reclaiming the region.

The planned multipurpose facility is expected to strengthen party structures and boost operations across the Northern Region ahead of the 2028 general election.

Presenting the donation on Afoko’s behalf, Dr Akisibadek Alekz Afoko urged NPP supporters to unite behind Afoko’s bid for National Chairman, describing his leadership as the path to “reclaim power from the NDC in 2028.”

Afoko, who served as NPP National Chairman from 2014 to 2015, is contesting on a “3R” blueprint: Reunite, Rebuild, Recapture.

Northern Regional Second Vice Chairman, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Sualihu Mahama, who received the donation on behalf of Regional Chairman Mohammed Adam Baantima Samba, described the gesture as “timely support”.

He said the contribution would help push the office project towards completion and urged Afoko to continue supporting the party’s mission to recapture power in 2028.

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