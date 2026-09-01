NPP Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency election dispute escalates into court battle

A dispute over the conduct of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency-level elections in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has escalated into a legal battle, with some party members challenging the validity of an election held on August 9, 2026.

The dispute reportedly began during the nomination process for polling station executives, when some party members, including Gideon Poku, discovered that their names had allegedly been removed from the polling station album.

The affected members claim their names were removed because they were opposed to the then Constituency Secretary, who was also seeking to become Constituency Chairman, and his team.

They subsequently went to court seeking an injunction to stop the electoral area elections.

According to the aggrieved members, the Constituency Secretariat was served with the court processes but proceeded with the election despite the pending case.

They further claim that the defendants failed to appear when the case was called, resulting in the court granting an injunction against the elections.

Despite the alleged injunction, the disputed election was held on August 9, with electoral officers whose identities and authority were questioned by the aggrieved members.

The petitioners also claim that the Electoral Commission (EC) declined to conduct the election because of the court order.

They are challenging the authority of Constituency Chairman Alhaji Usman and Rachael Tutu, whom they allege supervised the disputed election.

The aggrieved members have reportedly initiated contempt proceedings against the two over the alleged breach of the court order.

A separate court process has also been served on persons described as the purported winners of the election. The process seeks to restrain them from presenting themselves as duly elected constituency executives and to have the disputed election annulled.

Meanwhile, petitions have been submitted to the NPP headquarters challenging the conduct of the election. The petitioners claim that no action has been taken on their complaints.

Alleged assault

The dispute has also taken a more serious turn following an alleged assault at the NPP headquarters.

According to the aggrieved members, a bailiff and one of the plaintiffs were allegedly assaulted by the newly elected Constituency Chairman, Issa Sawadogo, and some of his executives at the party’s headquarters.

The matter was subsequently reported to the Nima Police Station and is reportedly under investigation.

The petitioners have warned that failure to resolve the dispute could further heighten tensions within the constituency.

The allegations of assault, as well as the claims of contempt and breach of the court order, remain contested and are subject to investigation and determination by the relevant authorities and the courts.

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