NPP bars election committee members from contesting constituency polls

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has barred members of Constituency Elections Committees (CECs) from contesting in the party’s upcoming constituency executive elections as part of measures to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

The directive is contained in guidelines issued by the party's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, ahead of the constituency executive elections scheduled to begin with nominations from June 22 to June 24.

The statement said any member of a constituency elections committee who intends to contest must first resign and be replaced by a member appointed by the constituency executive committee.

“A member of the Constituency Elections Committee shall NOT be eligible to contest in the Constituency elections,” the statement emphasised.

Eligibility

The party has also outlined stringent eligibility criteria for aspirants seeking various constituency executive positions.

According to the guidelines, contestants must be registered party members in the constituency in which they seek office, be members in good standing with fully paid dues, reside and vote in the constituency, and demonstrate active membership for at least two years.

The statement further stipulated that aspirants for the positions of Constituency Secretary, Research Officer, and Electoral Affairs Officer must possess at least a diploma qualification.

However, it explained that members whose names are not captured in the party's polling station register would not automatically be disqualified if they could prove they had been members in good standing for at least two years.

Appeals

To address possible disputes, the party has established Constituency Appeals Committees made up of representatives of the National Steering Committee, the Regional Steering Committee, and the Legal Directorate.

The committee will be required to determine petitions within 48 hours of receipt.

The statement said dissatisfied petitioners could further appeal to the Regional Steering Committee and subsequently to the National Steering Committee, whose decision would be final.

Nomination fees

Nomination forms will cost GH¢1,500 for the position of Constituency Chairman, GH¢1,000 for First and Second Vice-Chairpersons, and GH¢500 for all other positions.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana will conduct the elections under the supervision of the Constituency Elections Committees in accordance with the Political Parties Act, 2000 (Act 574), the statement added.

The constituency executive elections have been scheduled for July 2026, and at least one-third of delegates must be present to form a quorum.

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