NSMQ 2026: Bright SHS stuns GSTS, snatches seed to book quarter-final spot

Audio By Carbonatix
Bright Senior High School (SHS) has pulled off a stunning upset at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), knocking out seeded Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) to book a place in the quarter-finals.
The private school delivered a composed performance at the CNC Auditorium, finishing the contest on 53 points, just three points ahead of GSTS, which ended on 40 points.
Presby Senior High Technical School, Aburi, managed 25 points. GSTS appeared to have the upper hand early in the contest, leading Bright SHS 20-18 after the first round and extending the advantage to 26-23 in the second round.
But the contest took a dramatic turn in the riddles. While all three schools successfully answered the opening three questions in Round Two, Bright SHS seized control when it mattered most.
The school went on to answer all four riddles correctly, earning eight points and cutting deeply into GSTS’s lead.
Bright SHS maintained the pressure in Round Three, trailing GSTS by only two points at 33-31 before edging ahead in Round Four.
The private school eventually completed the comeback, ending on 53 points as GSTS finished on 40 points.
The defeat marks the first time GSTS has lost its seeded status in the NSMQ.
Bright SHS’s victory also keeps the school as the only private institution remaining in the competition.
With the dramatic comeback, Bright SHS now advances to the quarter-finals, while GSTS’ 2026 NSMQ campaign comes to an end.
The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI, Cowbell, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance and Academic City University.
The Broadcast on JoyNews is sponsored by: VitaMilk, Entrance University of Health Sciences and Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.
BROADCAST PARTNERS
Frutelli, Excellence Publications and Stationery, Didi Shito, Nataraj, Virtual Security Africa, Lef Signature Limited, Sintex Tank, Door Master, New Crystal Hospital, Palm University College, Ayuda, Prospectus Ghana Limited, Family Health University, NASCO and Myst Water.
Latest Stories
-
Northshore Apparel Hub shows what Ghanaian enterprise can achieve – GEXIM CEO
38 seconds
-
Ghana wants investment, not aid from development partners – Mahama
5 minutes
-
Northshore Apparel shows what 24-hour economy can deliver – Mahama
16 minutes
-
From refuse dump site to garment factory – CEO tells Northshore Apparel’s transformation story
17 minutes
-
AG inaugurates 11-member committee to implement Ghana’s proposed constitutional reforms
22 minutes
-
Add value to cotton before export – Trade Minister urges Ghana
23 minutes
-
Northshore Apparel factory creates 3,000 jobs, targets 10,000 at full capacity
59 minutes
-
Agalga assumes office as Majority Leader, pledges consensus building
1 hour
-
GEXIM shifts lending focus to high-impact businesses – CEO
1 hour
-
Northshore Apparel Hub positions Ghana for global garment market – GEXIM CEO
1 hour
-
Northshore Apparel Hub to strengthen Ghana’s garment and apparel exports – GEXIM CEO
1 hour
-
Ashanti Region introduces virtual labour ward as 92% of KATH maternal deaths involve referrals
1 hour
-
NSMQ 2026: Bright SHS stuns GSTS, snatches seed to book quarter-final spot
1 hour
-
Media freedom must be matched with responsibility – Bagbin
1 hour
-
Photos: Mahama cuts sod for seven-storey car park, commercial complex at Accra International Airport
1 hour