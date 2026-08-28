NSMQ 2026: Bright SHS stuns GSTS, snatches seed to book quarter-final spot

Bright Senior High School (SHS) has pulled off a stunning upset at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), knocking out seeded Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) to book a place in the quarter-finals.

The private school delivered a composed performance at the CNC Auditorium, finishing the contest on 53 points, just three points ahead of GSTS, which ended on 40 points.

Presby Senior High Technical School, Aburi, managed 25 points. GSTS appeared to have the upper hand early in the contest, leading Bright SHS 20-18 after the first round and extending the advantage to 26-23 in the second round.

But the contest took a dramatic turn in the riddles. While all three schools successfully answered the opening three questions in Round Two, Bright SHS seized control when it mattered most.

The school went on to answer all four riddles correctly, earning eight points and cutting deeply into GSTS’s lead.

Bright SHS maintained the pressure in Round Three, trailing GSTS by only two points at 33-31 before edging ahead in Round Four.

The private school eventually completed the comeback, ending on 53 points as GSTS finished on 40 points.

The defeat marks the first time GSTS has lost its seeded status in the NSMQ.

Bright SHS’s victory also keeps the school as the only private institution remaining in the competition.

With the dramatic comeback, Bright SHS now advances to the quarter-finals, while GSTS’ 2026 NSMQ campaign comes to an end.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI, Cowbell, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance and Academic City University.

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