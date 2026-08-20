NSMQ 2026: Heartbreak for Techiman SHS as Wesley High edge them by one point in prelims

It was heartbreak for Techiman Senior High School as their 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) campaign came to an end at the Preliminary Stage, after they narrowly lost to Wesley High School, Bekwai by just one point.

Techiman SHS started the contest on 11 points, five points behind Wesley High’s 16 points, while Esaase Bontefufuo SHTS had 13 points after Round One.

The competition intensified in Round Two, with Techiman SHS and Wesley High both moving to 20 points, while Esaase Bontefufuo trailed on 11 points.

Techiman SHS continued to push in Round Three, moving to 27 points, just one point behind Wesley High, who had 28 points. Esaase Bontefufuo remained on 19 points.

By the end of Round Four, Wesley High had extended its lead to 35 points, with Techiman on 31 points and Esaase Bontefufuo on 23 points.

The final round produced more drama as Techiman SHS fought desperately to close the gap.

Techiman SHS successfully answered the first riddle, while Wesley High took the second.

Techiman SHS then answered the third riddle correctly, keeping their hopes of a comeback alive.

The speed race had also provided some bright moments for Techiman, with the school impressively ringing its bell before the quiz mistress had finished one of the questions.

However, their struggles in the True or False round proved costly in what ultimately became a one-point thriller.

At the end of the contest, Wesley High School, Bekwai emerged winners with 38 points, followed by Techiman SHS with 37 points, while Esaase Bontefufuo SHTS finished on 23 points.

The agonising one-point defeat means Techiman SHS will not advance to the One-Eighth Stage, bringing their NSMQ 2026 journey to an end at the preliminaries.

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz is produced by Primetime Limited and sponsored by the Ghana Education Service, with support from Goil Plc, Prudential Life Insurance, Pepsodent, Trustur AI, Jupay Money Transfer, Lumevax, GTP, SpinCITI Laundromat, Didi Jollof, Bel Beverages, Accra College of Medicine and Coronation Insurance.

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