NSMQ 2026: Prempeh College withstands late Keta SHTS push to grab first semi-final spot

Prempeh College have survived a late scare from Keta Senior High Technical School to secure the first semi-final ticket of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The Kumasi-based giants finished the first quarter-final contest on 44 points, with Keta SHTS breathing down their necks on 39 points. Ghana National College ended the contest on 30 points.

Prempeh College came out strongly in Round One, taking an early lead with 18 points, while Ghana National College scored 14 points and Keta SHTS managed 12 points.

They maintained their advantage in the second round, the speed race, where Prempeh College again led with 20 points. Ghana National College had 13 points, while Keta SHTS scored 12 points.

The Problem of the Day produced an impressive showing from both Prempeh College and Keta SHTS, with each school solving eight out of the ten questions.

Ghana National College, however, managed four.

Prempeh College continued to hold the advantage in Round Three, stretching their score to 28 points. Keta SHTS followed with 20 points, while Ghana National College had 17 points.

The True or False round offered little respite, as none of the three schools managed a clean sheet to claim the award.

Then came the final Riddle round and Keta SHTS began to close the gap.

Keta SHS answered two riddles correctly, while Prempeh College managed just one, giving the Keta side a late opportunity to mount a comeback.

But Prempeh College had done enough in the earlier rounds to keep their lead intact.

When the final scores were announced, Prempeh College stood on 44 points, five points clear of Keta SHTS’ 39 points, with Ghana National College on 30 points.

The victory makes Prempeh College the first school to book a place in the NSMQ 2026 semi-finals, keeping their campaign for another trophy firmly on track.

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