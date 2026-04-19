Number of advertised jobs falls in February 2026 – BoG

Dr. Johnson Asiama

The number of jobs advertised in selected print and online media, which partially gauges labour demand in the economy, decreased in February 2026, according to data from the Bank of Ghana.

This is relative to what was observed in the corresponding period a year ago.

In total, 3,244 job adverts were recorded as compared with 3,411 for the same period in 2025. This indicated a decline of 4.9% year-on-year.

On a month-on-month basis, the number of job vacancies in February 2026 declined marginally by 1.0% from the 3,276 jobs advertised in January 2026.

Cumulatively, for the first two months of 2026, the total number of advertised jobs remained largely unchanged at 6,520, compared to 6,465 recorded during the same period in 2025.

Private Sector Pension Contributors

Meanwhile, the total number of private sector SSNIT contributors, which partially gauges employment conditions, improved by 7.1% to 1,130,757 in January 2026, compared with 1,055,959 for the same period in 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, total number of private sector SSNIT contributors remained largely unchanged from the 1,125,258 individuals recorded in December 2025.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.