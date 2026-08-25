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OSP to address public on ongoing investigations on Wednesday

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  25 August 2026 11:21am
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The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is set to hold a press conference on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, to provide updates on matters within its mandate and ongoing investigations.

The press conference is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and will be streamed live on the OSP’s official social media platforms, with coverage also expected on national television.

The engagement is expected to provide the anti-corruption agency with an opportunity to brief the public on key developments, clarify issues surrounding ongoing investigations, and announce any significant decisions or actions taken by the Office.

The OSP has in recent times been involved in several high-profile corruption-related cases, drawing significant public attention to its investigations and activities.

The upcoming press conference is therefore expected to attract considerable interest as the Office continues its work on allegations involving public officials and other persons of interest.

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