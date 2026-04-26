Otumfuo praises KGL Group, Alex Daddey for driving Ghana’s development

Audio By Carbonatix
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has commended Alex Appau Daddey for his contribution to Ghana’s growth and development.
The Asantehene described KGL Group as an outstanding Ghanaian enterprise, citing its construction of a mental health facility, payment of GH₵153 million in taxes this year, and support through sponsorships.
“It’s been our great pride to be associated with this incredible Ghanaian enterprise with all the skill set, entrepreneurial drive, and managerial acumen to operate on a global scale,” Otumfuo said.
He added that Daddey’s leadership reflects exemplary Ghanaian entrepreneurship and demonstrates the potential of local businesses to compete internationally.
Otumfuo also praised Sir Sam Jonah and other Ghanaian businesses contributing to national development across various sectors.
“We must each draw inspiration from these and pray that on their mighty wings our nation can fly to new heights and land safely in the promised land of our forefathers,” he stated.
The remarks were made during the World-Meets-In-Ghana Executive Dinner Ball at Manhyia Palace to mark Otumfuo’s 27th enstoolment anniversary.
The event was attended by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ogiame Atuwatse III, Olori Atuwatse III, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Dr. Johnson Asiama, Alan Kyerematen, Betty Mould-Iddrisu, Mahama Ayariga and Dr. Frank Amoakohene.
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