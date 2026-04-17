Our concern is about how Ghana preserves its economic stability – IMF

Audio By Carbonatix
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is urging the government to ensure that the fiscal balance remains contained going forward, post its Fund programme.
It also wants a continued balance between addressing developmental needs and the prevention of fiscal challenges to sustain its economic growth.
According to the Director of the African Department, Abebe Aemro Selasie, the IMF’s concern is about how the country can sustain its economic stability post the Fund-programme.
“Growth-wise, we hope that this can be sustained. And really, for Ghana, I think it's going forward. It's really about how to make sure that the fiscal balance remains contained and there is a continued balance between addressing development needs and avoiding that sustainability challenges the programme has or the commitments the government made under the programme have ensured that. So, it's about sustaining that in the post-programme period”, he said in a response to a question during a press conference in the ongoing IMF/World Bank spring meetings.
He expressed the hope that Ghana has learnt from the past challenges that crippled the economy.
“I think hopefully, the lessons of the recent past, hopefully, will be salutary, and going forward, there will continue to be a decent path. But we are very optimistic about Ghana.”
“I mean, the potential [is] there, of course, is tremendous, and we're very hopeful that the economy will continue to grow from strength to strength”, he added.
Ghana signed a bailout package with the IMF in 2023, after its economy went into debt crisis. The programme is expected to end in August 2026.
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