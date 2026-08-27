Photos: Mahama cuts sod for new multi-storey Airport car park, other facilities

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has cut the sod for the construction of a seven-storey multi-purpose car park and commercial complex at Terminal 3 of the Accra International Airport, a major investment aimed at expanding airport capacity and enhancing the passenger experience.
The facility will provide approximately 2,030 covered parking bays, alongside commercial, entertainment, and hospitality spaces.
Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, President Mahama said the government’s strategy is not merely to attract more passengers but to position Ghana as a preferred destination, convenient transit point, and competitive aviation hub in Africa.
He noted that passenger traffic at the airport had increased from 1.8 million in 2022 to 2.5 million in 2025, emphasising the need for expanded infrastructure.
He further disclosed that airport projects, including the new GCAA control tower, refurbishment of Terminal 2, the transfer concourse between Terminals 2 and 3, and the new parking and commercial development, are being funded entirely from the balance sheets of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and Ghana Airports Company Limited, without direct government funding.
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening aviation infrastructure and connectivity while emphasising professionalism, discipline, and courtesy across the aviation sector.
Below are some pictures:
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