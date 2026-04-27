Pirates seize another vessel off Somali coast as global shipping lanes face surge in hijackings  

Dec. 6, 2009 file photo: Somali government coast guards patrol the coast of Mogadishu. (AP photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File).

In a developing maritime crisis, authorities confirmed today that another vessel has been seized, marking the latest in a rapid string of hijackings off the coast of Somalia. This Wednesday, suspected Somali pirates intercepted a fuel tanker in the waters between Hafun and Bandarbeyla in the semi-autonomous state of Puntland. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has maintained the regional threat level at "substantial" as "unauthorised persons" continue to manoeuvre captured ships into Somali territorial waters. These latest breaches, including a cargo ship taken six nautical miles off Garacad, have led the UKMTO to confirm that "authorities are currently investigating" a renewed wave of instability.

Escalating Frequency of High Seas Attacks

At least four vessels have been targeted in suspected piracy incidents in the last week. These targets include a fishing vessel and an oil tanker. Until three years ago, piracy had almost disappeared in this stretch of the Indian Ocean. The region was once notorious for frequent hijackings. Recent data suggests a significant comeback for these criminal groups operating out of semi-autonomous regions like Puntland. The UKMTO reported that a "Somali-flagged fishing vessel and oil tanker had been seized on Thursday" as part of this rising trend.

Official Warnings and Advisory Measures

The UKMTO issued a clear advisory to all commercial shipping in the area. "Due to the increased threat of possible PAG (Pirate Action Group) activity, vessels are advised to transit with caution," the UKMTO said in a statement. They further noted that "weather is conducive to small boat operations," increasing the vulnerability of transiting ships. The Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC) also upgraded its threat level for the Somali Basin to "substantial." This designation means an attack is now a "strong possibility."

Specific Seizures and Crew Hostage Situations

On 21 April, the Palau-flagged tanker Honour 25 was taken by six gunmen 30 nm offshore Somalia. The vessel was sailing near the Somali coast on 22 April with 17 crew members on board when "unauthorised persons" took full control. "Military Authorities have reported unauthorised persons taking control of the tanker and manoeuvring the vessel 77 nm south within Somali territorial waters," the UKMTO reported. The crew includes 10 Pakistanis, four Indonesians, one Indian, one Sri Lankan, and one person from Myanmar. The vessel anchored close to the shore between the "fishing towns of Xaafun and Bander Beyla." As of Monday, JMIC confirmed that "no injuries have been reported" among the captured mariners.

Economic and Humanitarian Implications

The Honour 25 was carrying 18,500 barrels of oil destined for Mogadishu. This hijacking could worsen fuel shortages in the Somali capital. Gasoline prices have already surged amid wider Middle East tensions. Historically, piracy has been a highly lucrative criminal enterprise. Between 2005 and 2012, pirates raked in between £266m (3.75 billion GHS) and £325m (4.57 billion GHS) by holding crew members for ransom. Local reports suggest the ship's cargo makes it a "valuable prize" for pirates as local fuel costs continue to triple.

Defensive Manoeuvres and Preventive Actions

Not all boarding attempts have been successful for the pirate groups. At least two armed people attempted to board a cargo ship from a small boat last Thursday. The attackers turned away after the cargo crew fired warning shots. This incident occurred 83 nm off Eyl, indicating active Pirate Action Groups in the basin. "An oil-products tanker is reported to be held by pirates on the northeastern Somali coast," JMIC confirmed in its 26 April update. The JMIC advised that "vessels in the vicinity are advised to maintain heightened vigilance and review BMP-MS guidance," referring to the industry-standard Best Management Practices for maritime security.

Complex Regional Security Context

A resurgence in Somali piracy comes at a time of multiple security threats. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed due to conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran. Nearly 1,000 ships and 20,000 crew members are currently stranded in the Arabian Gulf. The US is operating a naval blockade in the Arabian Sea against traffic to and from Arabian ports. While the possibility of a "renewed threat from the Houthis" in the Red Sea exists, the JMIC threat level for that specific region currently remains at "moderate." However, the JMIC currently rates the broader Somali regional threat level as "critical."

Historic Context of the Piracy Scourge

Somali piracy was the primary scourge of international shipping between 2008 and 2011. Activity peaked in 2011 when "over 200 attacks were reported in the region." The established modus operandi involves hijacking vessels to hold ships and crew for ransom. Recent incidents near Garacad and "45 nm northeast of Mareeyo" suggest a return to these tactics. Authorities continue to investigate the latest seizures as the maritime community remains on high alert.

Strategic Implications and Global Response

The sudden spike in activity has prompted calls for a renewed international naval presence to protect vital trade corridors. While the era of 2011-level chaos was thought to be over, analysts suggest that regional instability and reduced patrols have created a vacuum for Pirate Action Groups to exploit. As the global shipping industry navigates a "new era of risk," the safety of thousands of seafarers now depends on the efficacy of international deterrence and local stability within Somalia's coastal territories.

Fundamentally, the resurgence of these maritime threats necessitates a balanced global response that addresses both the immediate security of the high seas and the underlying economic drivers on the Somali coast. By prioritising the safety of international crews and maintaining open communication between military authorities and commercial shipping, the international community aims to prevent a return to the historic levels of lawlessness seen a decade ago.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.