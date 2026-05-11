Police arrest 3 over suspected Indian hemp haul and GH¢100,000 bribery attempt

Audio By Carbonatix
The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged possession and transportation of a large quantity of suspected Indian hemp and an attempted bribery of GH¢100,000 offered to police officers during an operation.
The arrests followed what police described as an intelligence-led operation carried out by the Regional Police Intelligence Department (RPID) on May 10, 2026.
According to a police statement issued on Monday, May 11 and signed by C/Inspector Bridget Opoku, officers acted on a tip-off about narcotics allegedly being stored at Akosombo-Bonya in the Eastern Region.
Police said surveillance was mounted near Krobo Girls Senior High School, where officers intercepted a Hyundai Rhino truck with registration number GR 5724-15. The vehicle was later tracked to a secluded area near the Atua Government Hospital.
The statement said officers moved in when suspects were seen transferring sacks from the Hyundai truck into a Howo Zonda Tipper Truck with registration number GN 7948-21.
“Although the initial group fled into the bush, police secured both vehicles and the cargo,” the statement noted.
Police said a search led to the discovery of 1,600 parcels of suspected Indian hemp concealed in the vehicles.
Shortly after the seizure, a suspect identified as Solomon Tettey, a 39-year-old welder from Atua, reportedly approached officers and claimed ownership of both the vehicles and the suspected narcotics.
According to police, Solomon Tettey allegedly told officers the consignment was being transported to Nigeria.
The statement further alleged that the suspect attempted to bribe officers with GH¢100,000 in a bid to interfere with investigations.
“In an attempt to compromise the investigation, suspect Solomon Tettey offered the officers a bribe of GH¢100,000,” the police said.
Police explained that officers pretended to cooperate in order to gather evidence relating to the bribery attempt.
“The suspect transferred GH¢90,000 via Mobile Money and provided GH¢10,000 in cash,” the statement added.
Following the transaction, personnel from the Regional Counter-Terrorism Unit and the Odumase Police reportedly moved in to arrest the suspect.
Two other suspects, identified as Joshua Nartey and Teye Nartey, were later arrested after appearing at the Regional Police Headquarters.
Police said all three suspects, together with the seized exhibits, have since been handed over to the Regional Criminal Investigation Department for further investigations.
The Ghana Police Service said it remains committed to fighting drug trafficking and maintaining professionalism in its operations.
“The Ghana Police Service reiterates its commitment to integrity and the relentless pursuit of drug trafficking syndicates within the region,” the statement said.
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